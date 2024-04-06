Park Place Capital Corp Purchases 8,505 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 133.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp owned about 0.14% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILTB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 158.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 52,769 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1,407.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,968,000 after buying an additional 368,963 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $54.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

