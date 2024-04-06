Park Place Capital Corp Purchases 1,787 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Park Place Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.54.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

