Park Place Capital Corp Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in PayPal by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

