Park Place Capital Corp Lowers Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.37.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Williams Companies

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.