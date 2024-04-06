Park Place Capital Corp Increases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.17.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $188.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.81 and a twelve month high of $192.57. The stock has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.