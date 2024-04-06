Park Place Capital Corp Has $810,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,092 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.39 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $82.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day moving average of $81.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

