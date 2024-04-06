Park Place Capital Corp Has $4.22 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $183.51 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.05.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.