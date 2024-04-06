Park Place Capital Corp Has $264,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auour Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $859,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $204.45 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

