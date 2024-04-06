Park Place Capital Corp Has $149,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE DD opened at $75.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 163.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DD. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on DD

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.