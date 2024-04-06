Park Place Capital Corp Has $138,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after acquiring an additional 929,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $150,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,272,000 after acquiring an additional 277,563 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 387,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,036,000 after acquiring an additional 180,500 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,323.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total value of $6,786,365.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,011,616.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,982 shares of company stock worth $36,880,924 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $654.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $691.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $588.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $383.19 and a 52-week high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.08%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

