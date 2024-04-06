Park Place Capital Corp Has $133,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on TDY shares. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.67.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $416.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $364.98 and a twelve month high of $448.19. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.62.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total transaction of $220,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,348,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total value of $220,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,348,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,711 shares of company stock worth $2,890,621 in the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

