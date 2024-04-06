Park Place Capital Corp Decreases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $132,189,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $682.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $670.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $577.32. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $729.15. The company has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $643.42.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

