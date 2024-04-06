Park Place Capital Corp Decreases Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 74,030 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 30,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 387,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $97.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.72. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

