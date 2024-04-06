Park Place Capital Corp Decreases Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 255.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526,736 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth $73,232,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 146.7% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,917,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,992,000 after buying an additional 1,735,217 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $43.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.57. The company has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.82%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

