Park Place Capital Corp Buys 2,787 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LQD. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,473,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,235,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,075,000 after buying an additional 4,172,361 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,384,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,400,000 after buying an additional 2,194,321 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 9,076,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,942,000 after buying an additional 950,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 465.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 615,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,838,000 after buying an additional 506,941 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $107.03 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $111.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.29.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

