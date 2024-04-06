Park Place Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $579.46 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $220.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $569.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

