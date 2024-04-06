Park Place Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 1,546 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $7,071,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $1,265,000. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $51,431,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,349,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI opened at $157.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.