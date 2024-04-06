Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $320.79 million, a P/E ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Park City Group by 350,300.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 115.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 22,469 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.