Paramount Global Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 89,395 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 78% compared to the typical daily volume of 50,199 call options.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PARA shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

Paramount Global Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of PARA opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.61%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

