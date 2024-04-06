PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives $14.98 Consensus PT from Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.98.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAGS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,238.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 999,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,110,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 87,612 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $80,028,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 37.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 57,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 15,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAGS opened at $13.46 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $877.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.91 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.37%. On average, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

