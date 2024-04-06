PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Trading 0.8% Higher

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.38 and last traded at $121.40. 269,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,297,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.17 and a 200-day moving average of $98.59. The company has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 53.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,677 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2,578.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,292,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

