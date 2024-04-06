PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.39.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $122.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.34. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PACCAR will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $3,479,105.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,984,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,161.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 42.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,518,000 after purchasing an additional 166,628 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

