Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $207.89

Shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 207.89 ($2.61) and traded as low as GBX 197 ($2.47). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 203 ($2.55), with a volume of 115,462 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.26) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 185.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 207.61. The company has a market cap of £203.42 million, a P/E ratio of -317.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

