Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.86. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($1.91) million during the quarter.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
