Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider's stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.86. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($1.91) million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

About Oxbridge Re

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 66.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 49.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

