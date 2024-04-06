OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

OSIS stock opened at $142.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OSI Systems has a one year low of $99.11 and a one year high of $144.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.47. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $1,968,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,381.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,502,882.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $1,968,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,381.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,650 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1,272.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 27.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

