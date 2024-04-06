O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $1,240.00 at Evercore ISI

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $1,235.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,090.76.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,117.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $855.88 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,082.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $996.52.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

