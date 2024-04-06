Orchid (OXT) Trading 11% Lower Over Last Week

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $132.36 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.13696013 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $3,045,098.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

