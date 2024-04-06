Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.6 %

OMC opened at $92.56 on Thursday. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

