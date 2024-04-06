OMG Network (OMG) Price Hits $0.95 on Major Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $133.33 million and approximately $16.11 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00069374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00024915 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00016184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00005901 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

