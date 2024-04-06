Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Omeros Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of OMER stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. Omeros has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $198.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omeros

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the second quarter worth $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

