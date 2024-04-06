NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stake Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,848 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 10,783 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $62,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,249. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $155.31 and a 52 week high of $264.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.