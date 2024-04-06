Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Sells $2,884,500.00 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total transaction of $2,884,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,649,698 shares in the company, valued at $126,894,770.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matthew Shair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuvalent alerts:

On Monday, March 25th, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $2,878,875.00.

Nuvalent Price Performance

Shares of NUVL opened at $70.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average is $69.18. Nuvalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Nuvalent by 41.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Amundi bought a new position in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUVL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NUVL

About Nuvalent

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.