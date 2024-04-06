Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Sells $2,884,500.00 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total transaction of $2,884,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,649,698 shares in the company, valued at $126,894,770.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Matthew Shair also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 25th, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $2,878,875.00.
Nuvalent Price Performance
Shares of NUVL opened at $70.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average is $69.18. Nuvalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Nuvalent by 41.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Amundi bought a new position in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUVL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NUVL
About Nuvalent
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuvalent
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.