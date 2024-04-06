Northland Capital Management LLC Sells 5,854 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Northland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.3% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 119,755,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,081 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,124,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,784 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,677,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,656,000 after acquiring an additional 90,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,769,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,106,000 after purchasing an additional 85,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,402,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.67. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $28.38.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

