Northland Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Northland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

