Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 198,780 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 96,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The firm has a market cap of C$97.15 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

About Northern Superior Resources

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company also explores for silver and copper. It primary projects include 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold property that covering an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario; Croteau Est property situated in west-central Québec; Lac Surprise gold property located in west-central Québec; and the Wapistan mineral property located in Québec.

