Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $278.00

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $278.00 and last traded at $278.00, with a volume of 126110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $273.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDSN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Nordson Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.96 and its 200 day moving average is $245.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,709.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 208.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

