Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.06.
NOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $3.40 in a report on Monday, December 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj
Nokia Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of NOK opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66.
Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
About Nokia Oyj
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.
