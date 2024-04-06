Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

NOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.10 to $3.40 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of NOK opened at $3.48 on Monday. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 10.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 71,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 59,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

