NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NL Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

NL stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. NL Industries has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $399.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NL Industries had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $43.20 million during the quarter.

NL Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -799.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NL Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 553,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NL Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 352,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in NL Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in NL Industries by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 195,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NL Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

