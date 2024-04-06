Nilsine Partners LLC Trims Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.1% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $255.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. CDW Co. has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $263.37.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.62%.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CDW. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDW

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.