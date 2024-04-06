Nilsine Partners LLC Takes Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $106.91 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $116.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BG. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC raised Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.44.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

