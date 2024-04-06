Nilsine Partners LLC Takes Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.53. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $78.95.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. American International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.47.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

