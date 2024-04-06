Nilsine Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Nilsine Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MET stock opened at $73.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.30. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

