Nilsine Partners LLC Reduces Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Nilsine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of RELX stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. Relx Plc has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $44.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Relx Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.526 per share. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Relx

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.