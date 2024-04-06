Nilsine Partners LLC Raises Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Olin by 153.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 20.8% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 90,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 5.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,132,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,614,000 after purchasing an additional 57,364 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 346.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $60.60.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Olin had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.07.

In other Olin news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $3,770,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,511.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Olin news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $3,770,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,511.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at $460,703.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,274 shares of company stock worth $40,434,124 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

