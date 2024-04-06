Nilsine Partners LLC Makes New $5.18 Million Investment in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA)

Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 173,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,181,000. Nilsine Partners LLC owned approximately 20.42% of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDBA. Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,121,000. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $656,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $286,000.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PDBA stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $36.25.

About Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

