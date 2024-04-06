Nilsine Partners LLC Makes New $488,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 31,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,901,000 after buying an additional 1,250,118 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,517,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $176.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.