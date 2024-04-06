Nilsine Partners LLC Has $8.53 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nilsine Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $84.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.20. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $70.91 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

