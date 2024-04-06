Nilsine Partners LLC Has $449,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NXPI opened at $241.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $264.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.59 and a 200 day moving average of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.