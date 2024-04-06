Nilsine Partners LLC Has $2.68 Million Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,459,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,793,000 after purchasing an additional 211,512 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,132,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,182,000 after buying an additional 54,107 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2,383.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,505,000 after buying an additional 2,003,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,749,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,915,000 after buying an additional 155,071 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 323.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,678,000 after buying an additional 1,062,186 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $61.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

